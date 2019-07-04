While Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are some of the most social-media adept celebrities of 2019, content from the couple’s second wedding in France has been scant on Instagram — until now.

Photos from Turner and Jonas’ rehearsal dinner and other pre-second-wedding events (the couple married in Las Vegas last month in an impromptu wedding ceremony, which was streamed on Instagram by DJ Diplo) made their way to both Instagram and the paparazzi. The most-awaited shot of the wedding, however — Turner in her wedding gown — was just revealed Wednesday night by Louis Vuitton women’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquière.

Turner, who came to fame playing the role of Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones” wore a long-sleeved, full skirted gown with a mid-length lace veil. The gown, which featured a keyhole back, had a retro-meets-futuristic aesthetic. The designer captioned the photo on Instagram “Absolut beauty.” Turner, who most recently starred in “Dark Phoenix,” is a spokesmodel for Louis Vuitton and features in some of the French fashion house’s ads.

See the photo of Turner’s wedding dress here.

