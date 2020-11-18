Sotheby’s this summer auctioned the “Shattered Backboard” Air Jordan I sneakers, and today begins its auction for Michael Jordan — Shattered, an online auction built around the game-worn and signed Stefanel Trieste jersey that Jordan competed in and shattered a backboard in an exhibition game for Stefanel Trieste in Trieste, Italy, in 1985.

The jersey, which is offered by Carlo Stefanel and estimated at $300,000 to $500,000, will be offered with a selection of Jordan memorabilia, sneakers, contemporary art, basketball cards and more through Dec. 3.

Additional Jordan items at auction include artwork by Anthony Rianda, estimated at $6,000 to $8,000; game-worn and dual-signed 1985 “Player Sample” Air Jordan I sneakers, estimated at $200,000 to $300,000; Air Jordan XI “Bred” sneakers from Jordan’s 1995-96 NBA Playoffs and Finals, estimated at $60,000 to $80,000; Air Jordan XI “Concord” sneakers, estimated at $50,000 to $70,000, and playoff game-worn and signed Air Jordan VIII sneakers, estimated at $50,000 to $60,000.

A few Nike sneakers are also being offered, including a pair of Nike Air Ship sneakers from 1984, game-worn and dual-signed Air Max Uptempo III sneakers worn by Scottie Pippen and a pair of Dennis Rodman game-worn Converse All-Star “AS” Rodman sneakers, each estimated at $10,000 to $15,000.

“In 1985, when Stefanel sponsored the Stefanel Trieste team, spectators witnessed a spectacular moment in sporting history as Michael Jordan — almost flying — completed one of the most remarkable dunks of all time, shattering the backboard into thousands of pieces. Thirty-five years later— after inspiring multiple Nike releases and colorways — the game worn and signed jersey from this iconic moment is finally coming to market,” Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s director of e-commerce development, said in a statement.

This auction follows a number of Jordan and basketball related auctions from Sotheby’s, including its “Shattered Backboard” sneaker and the From the Archive sale that included LeBron James’ “King James” game-worn Miami Heat jersey.