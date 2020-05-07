MAY DAY AUCTION: Sotheby’s is teaming with Google to host an online charity auction of virtual experiences, bringing together some of the most prominent industry figures in the worlds of fashion, film, art and public affairs.

You can get a personal makeup brush-along with Charlotte Tilbury, who will also be creating a personalized makeup look for the highest bidder; styling tips and a private office tour with Sir Paul Smith; a song recording session with Sting; virtual coffee with Hillary Clinton; or an acting lesson with Sir Patrick Steward — all taking place via the Google Meets video calling platform.

“With COVID-19 impacting the way we live, work, learn and socialize, the need for secure video meetings to foster human connection has never been greater,” said Javier Soltero, G Suite vice president and general manager for Google.

All proceeds from the online auction will benefit the International Rescue Committee’s efforts in fighting the coronavirus in vulnerable communities and the winning bidders will have the option to share their experience with front-line workers and others who have been directly impacted by COVID-19 and the social-distancing rules put in place.

“I am proud to be part of this magical virtual charity auction with Sotheby’s and Google. Happy bidding, darlings!” added Tilbury, who despite the crisis was able to launch two new skin-care products under her “Magic” range last month and amass long waiting lists online.

The auction will run online until May 8.