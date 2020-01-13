Sotheby’s continues its exploration of the streetwear world through a collaboration with media company Highsnobiety, launching on Jan. 20.

The collection is part of the Sotheby’s Old Masters department’s initiative to introduce pre-Modern-era artworks to new collectors. Works such as Matthias Withoos’ “Still Life With Butterflies and Lizards, an Imaginary Landscape With Allegories of Abundance and Charity” from the Prague School in the 16th century, Ginevra Cantofoli’s “A Sea Nymph,” a 16th-century Netherlandish School panel of a skeleton draped in white fabric, and a depiction of Bacchus and Ceres from an 18th-century Dutch school appear on white-and-black T-shirts, crewneck sweatshirts and hoodies, ranging in price from 65 euros to 125 euros.

The works featured in the collection will be offered in Sotheby’s Master Paintings Evening Sale, Master Painting & Sculpture Day Sale and Old Masters Online Sale, beginning Jan. 29, and the apparel will be available at a pop-up at Selfridges Corner Shop through Feb. 9 alongside brands such as Prada, Moncler, 1017 Alyx 9SM, Bang & Olufsen, New Ground Coffee and documentary and Highsnobiety capsule collection called Colette, Mon Amour.

“We are always looking for new and exciting ways to introduce a greater audience to Old Master works of art,” said David Pollack, Sotheby’s senior vice president and specialist for Old Master paintings. “This partnership with Highsnobiety was an opportunity to showcase Old Master paintings as remarkably modern, graphic works of art that can be enjoyed outside their mythological or historical context.”

The Old Masters department recently launched Fabrizio Moretti x Fabrizio Moretti | In Passing, an exhibition and auction that paired the art dealer and collector of Galleria Moretti with The Strokes musician and visual artist, who both share a name. The 20 works were sold in a live auction and achieved $1.8 million, which surpassed its estimate.

“Sotheby’s has been uniting collectors with the most remarkable and famous works of art in history,” said Highsnobiety chief executive officer and founder David Fischer. “We hope that through this partnership, we are able to introduce a new type of collector to Sotheby’s, and share the exclusive Old Master painters collection with people who never dreamed of owning this art.”

The auction house dabbled in streetwear in 2019 with two separate Supreme product auctions. In addition, Sotheby’s partnered with Stadium Goods on a sneaker auction.

