Sotheby’s Teams With Kelly Rowland for Contemporary Curated Auction

Sotheby’s is teaming up with Kelly Rowland for its latest Contemporary Curated auction.

The auction house has joined forced with the Grammy-winning former Destiny’s Child musician for its biannual auction series, with Rowland working closely with Sotheby’s specialists to curate six paintings.

“As a first-time curator, I have always felt that art is a personal means of expression, and I wanted to highlight a group of works that speak to my experience and how I connect with art,” Rowland said. “Combining my voice and vision with Sotheby’s paves the way for younger generations to recognize themselves in art. There are so many young people and young artists who want to be a part of this art world. This is a beautiful way to fuse these worlds together and to allow this conversation to start.”

Rowland’s collection includes pieces like “The Dunk” by Ernie Barnes, “Stormy Weather” by Peter Bradley, “Playing Reggae Records at the Pace House #2” by Reggie Burrows Hodges, “Red, Green, Black, Blues” by Stanley Whitney, “Four Ladies with Gold Hat” by Barnes and “Gretchen (Men in the City)” by Robert Longo. The paintings range in estimated prices, ranging as low as $25,000 to as high as $700,000.

“Four Ladies with Gold Hat” by Ernie Barnes.

“As an artist, singer, songwriter turned collector, what I look for is when a piece has its own rhythm,” Rowland said about the collection. “I’m especially inspired by art when it comes to movement. My first exposure to art was through figurative works that I could identify with, because as a kid, the world around me didn’t look the way I did. Today, I find myself gravitating toward more abstract pieces that meld motion, energy and color — those feelings of being onstage.”

In addition to Rowland’s collection, Sotheby’s is auctioning another collection of six pieces of artwork, called “Home Coming: Queer Artists Support the Ali Forney Center,” with proceeds benefiting the organization.

Sotheby’s live Contemporary Curated auction will take place on March 9 with the exhibition on view from March 3 to 9.