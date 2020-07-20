Sotheby’s on July 20 will begin From the Archive, an online sales series where collectors can bid on rare memorabilia from the sports, film and music worlds.

The inaugural auction begins with LeBron James’ “King James” game-worn Miami Heat jersey that James wore during the January 2014 “Nickname Game” from the 2013-14 NBA season. It was the first time James wore his nickname on court, and he would again a handful of times. The jersey is estimated to sell for $150,000 to $200,000.

From the Archive will open online sales on July 21 through 24 and each sale will close seven days after opening. They will be for a pair of Nike Air Yeezy 1 sneakers in zen gray, the 2011 version of the Nike Air Mag sneakers with the signature of actor Michael J. Fox, who wore the original version of the sneakers in the Eighties film “Back to the Future Part II,” “Jedi” Nike Dunks from 2004 signed by “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill, and Michael Jordan’s game-worn autographed Washington Wizards jersey from the 2001-02 season, his first season with the franchise.

“The rarity of the pieces is spectacular, kicking off with the famous ‘King James’ jersey that perfectly captures LeBron’s unquestionable legacy as one of the greatest athletes in the history of sports,” said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s director of e-commerce development. “Following the tremendous sale of Michael Jordan’s Air Jordan 1s in May, we are excited to offer each of the five sales in the series without reserve, with bidding starting at just $1. We look forward to the response these incredible collectibles will receive from collectors around the world.”

The game-worn Air Jordan 1 sneakers from 1985 went on auction to coincide with ESPN and Netflix documentary The Last Dance. The pair sold for a record-breaking $560,000. Sotheby’s in June also held an online auction for Nike handmade Waffle Spikes by Bill Bowerman, estimated at $150,000. The pair sold for $162,500 to an anonymous buyer, surpassing its estimate. The auction house also teamed with Highsnobiety on a collection in January and with Stadium Goods for a rare sneaker auction in 2019.