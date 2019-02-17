WINNERS’ CIRCLE: South African women’s wear designer Thebe Magugu, 26, won the overall award for curation and fashion content at the International Fashion Showcase, 2019 edition. Duran Lantink, 33, from the Netherlands and Cedric Mizero, 26, from Rwanda were awarded special mentions for collection and curation respectively.

Supported by the British Council, the British Fashion Council, London College of Fashion, UAL and Somerset House, the lFS nurtures and presents work from the best emerging fashion designers around the world.

A panel of fashion experts chaired by Sarah Mower, BFC Ambassador for Emerging Talent, selected the winners.

“I’d like to base my business in Johannesburg, but I certainly want to grow my brand internationally,” Magugu said after the ceremony. His brand is currently stocked in two designer boutiques in South Africa and one in Lyon, France.

This year, 16 designers with different backgrounds and nationalities participated in the exhibition titled “Brave New Worlds: The Changing Landscape of Fashion.” The designers explored politics, sustainability, identity and heritage and displayed their latest designs in immersive environments. Held at the Somerset House, the free exhibition runs through Feb. 24.