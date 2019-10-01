As yet another indicator of how musicians can outrank athletes in terms of marketing deals, FILA has inked an agreement with South Korean boy band BTS as global brand ambassadors.

The seven-member record-breaking brand are the new faces of the athletic lifestyle brand. Under the agreement, BTS will wear Fila apparel and footwear in South Korea, as well as in areas of the Americas, Europe and other parts of Asia. The brand message that Fila wants BTS to amplify is “One World, One Fila.”

Such all-are-welcome marketing is gaining ground with global brands that are striving to relay diversity, environmentalism and inclusivity to hyper-aware consumers. As Fila’s new global brand ambassadors, BTS will headline an ad campaign that will make its debut early next year, and they will also reveal their preferred Fila attire and kicks to international fans. A Fila spokeswoman declined to comment Tuesday on the company’s investment in the deal.

Both teams are working on the details of developing products together, she said.

Despite ongoing world trade issues, economic instability and numerous political hot spots around the globe, Fila is committed to building worldwide growth with a foothold in Asia. FILA Korea acquired global brand business rights in 2007 and now serves as the global headquarters of the brand. Fila has distribution in more than 70 countries. Fila’s heritage dates back to a sports brand that started in Biella, Italy in 1911.

BTS is made up of seven performers — Jin, Suga, J’Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — each of whom has his own style. Their mammoth reach includes an official Instagram with 20.5 million followers. “BTS’ global appeal, paired with their passion, messages of positivity and their genuine communication with fans are qualities that align with Fila,” the company spokeswoman said.

The boy band’s massively appealing style have helped win over key leaders in the fashion crowd. BTS landed on Vanity Fair’s 2019 Best Dressed List. And earlier this year Dior’s men’s wear designer Kim Jones created stage outfits for a leg of BTS’ “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour. Jones created seven looks inspired by the pre-fall collection that he had unveiled late last year in Tokyo.

Fila’s creative directors Antonino Ingrasciotta and Joseph Graesel, who joined the brand last year, have also been making inroads with the fashion crowd. Last month in Milan, Fila staged a runway show inspired by the pool, beach and maritime pursuits. The see-now buy-now collection was available immediately after the final turn in the U.S. via Fila’s e-commerce site as well as online and in-store at Saks Fifth Avenue.