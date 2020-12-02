TAKING BTS TO A NEW LEVEL: Fila is trying to make the most of its association with brand ambassadors BTS by launching a limited-run capsule collection called Project 7 in the U.S.

The assortment of apparel, footwear and accessories will include winter-worthy pieces such as zip-front fleeces, parkas and quilted jackets, and more seasonless pieces like T-shirts, hoodies and cargo pants. Shoppers will have to drop between $17 and $220 for the exclusive items.

With 34.1 million Instagram followers, the musicians have serious reach with fans and consumers. Known around the globe simply as BTS, the name of the South Korean band is an acronym for Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene.” In the seven years since they broke out on the worldwide music scene, the group has created a blizzard of publicity. Each member — RM, Jin, Suga, j-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — has cultivated their own personal style and a massive base of fans.

Fila’s timing is ideal, considering that BTS’ latest single “Life Goes On” debuted at number one on Billboard’s Hot 100. The top ranking makes BTS the first duo or group in history to have two number-one Hot 100 debut songs.

BTS’ “Dynamite” is third on this week’s Hot 100 list.

Fila’s military-inspired fall assortment for Project 7 includes camouflage prints, utility-type outerwear and natural colors like black, gray, beige and green. Shoulder bags, belt bags, backpacks, socks and hats will be in the mix, as well as four Project 7 styles.

Fila revealed the deal with the South Korean boy band last fall. Fila Korea acquired global brand business rights in 2007 and now serves as the global headquarters of the brand. As part of the brand ambassadorship deal with Fila, BTS wears Fila footwear and apparel in South Korea, as well as in areas of the Americas, Europe and other parts of Asia. Terms of the deal were not disclosed at that time.

The athletic company has distribution in more than 70 countries.