Spanx, which offers slimming intimates, shapewear, hosiery and apparel for women and men, is expanding into swimwear.

The company, which was founded in 2000 by Sara Blakely, will launch its first collection of Spanx swimwear on Oct. 25 exclusively on Spanx.com.

The collection retails from $50 to $178 and will include tops, bottoms and classic one pieces, in addition to a transformation swim tube with UPF 50 protection and quick-drying technology.

The tops include a swim bra, with adjustable, convertible straps that can be worn two ways. It is available in bra sizing, 32B, 34 A-D, 36 B-D, and 38 B-D. There is also a triangle swim top, available in sizes XS to XL. Bottoms, which range from XS to 3X, include a classic swim bikini, classic swim brief and adjustable high-rise swim brief. Additional styles, that go from XS to 3X, include a classic swim one-piece, with adjustable and convertible straps.

Blakely was traveling abroad and unavailable for comment.