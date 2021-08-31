A Closer Look at Kristen Stewart’s Chanel Outfits in ‘Spencer’

As fans eagerly wait for the Princess Diana film “Spencer,” much attention is being placed on how the late princess’ style will be portrayed through actress Kristen Stewart.

The film, which will be released in theaters on Nov. 5, has slowly released first-look images, the official movie poster and teaser trailer over the last few months, giving fans a taste of how Stewart is taking on the iconic role. Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran is behind the film’s wardrobe, helping create Stewart’s looks that have closely resembled ones worn by Princess Diana herself.

As a longtime Chanel spokesperson, Stewart is seen wearing several vintage Chanel pieces in the first look and teaser trailer for “Spencer.” Most recently, Stewart is seen in the official movie poster wearing a beige organza evening gown reminiscent of a dress presented in Chanel’s spring 1988 couture collection. The gown is embellished with gold and silver round, oval and leaf-shaped sequins, which form floral branches. The dress was re-made for “Spencer” in the Chanel atelier and required 1,034 hours of work by five seamstresses.

The official movie poster for “Spencer.” Courtesy of Neon

Stewart is also seen in a short clip in the film’s teaser trailer wearing the gown paired with a pearl necklace and matching earrings.

This is the second vintage Chanel outfit Stewart has worn in previews from “Spencer.” In January, the film released its image of Stewart dressed in a red tweed coat with a tailored collar from the Chanel fall 1988 ready-to-wear collection, which belongs to the Patrimoine de Chanel collections. Stewart paired the coat with a black veiled hat for a look that was similar to one Princess Diana wore in 1993 during Christmas Day celebrations.

Princess Diana is one of the biggest style icons to come from the royal family, with her style still being mimicked and revered today by celebrities and influencers. Her style was closely watched during her marriage to Prince Charles and was defined by feminine and elegant pieces. Princess Diana and her style have been reimagined in several major TV shows and films over the last few decades since her untimely death, including most recently in season four of Netflix’s “The Crown,” which cast Emma Corrin as the princess.

“Spencer” follows Princess Diana during a Christmas holiday in 1991 at Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. It is said that the events that transpired during the holiday led to the princess’ separation from Prince Charles the following year.

While other fashion details from “Spencer” have yet to be revealed, it is expected that Stewart will continue to dip into the Chanel archives for her role.

