×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Allbirds Files For IPO, Revealing Losses For The First Time

Men's

Michael Bastian Shines Light on Sportswear in First Brooks Brothers Collection

Business

Retailers Rethink Brick-and-Mortar Potential

A Closer Look at Kristen Stewart’s Chanel Outfits in ‘Spencer’

The longtime Chanel spokesperson has already worn several vintage Chanel pieces in the first look and trailer for the upcoming film on Princess Diana.

Princess Diana Spencer Movie Fashion: Kristen
Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in "Spencer." Courtesy of Neon

As fans eagerly wait for the Princess Diana film “Spencer,” much attention is being placed on how the late princess’ style will be portrayed through actress Kristen Stewart.

The film, which will be released in theaters on Nov. 5, has slowly released first-look images, the official movie poster and teaser trailer over the last few months, giving fans a taste of how Stewart is taking on the iconic role. Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran is behind the film’s wardrobe, helping create Stewart’s looks that have closely resembled ones worn by Princess Diana herself.

As a longtime Chanel spokesperson, Stewart is seen wearing several vintage Chanel pieces in the first look and teaser trailer for “Spencer.” Most recently, Stewart is seen in the official movie poster wearing a beige organza evening gown reminiscent of a dress presented in Chanel’s spring 1988 couture collection. The gown is embellished with gold and silver round, oval and leaf-shaped sequins, which form floral branches. The dress was re-made for “Spencer” in the Chanel atelier and required 1,034 hours of work by five seamstresses.

Related Galleries

Princess Diana Spencer Movie Fashion: Kristen Stewart's Chanel Looks
The official movie poster for “Spencer.” Courtesy of Neon

Stewart is also seen in a short clip in the film’s teaser trailer wearing the gown paired with a pearl necklace and matching earrings.

This is the second vintage Chanel outfit Stewart has worn in previews from “Spencer.” In January, the film released its image of Stewart dressed in a red tweed coat with a tailored collar from the Chanel fall 1988 ready-to-wear collection, which belongs to the Patrimoine de Chanel collections. Stewart paired the coat with a black veiled hat for a look that was similar to one Princess Diana wore in 1993 during Christmas Day celebrations.

Princess Diana is one of the biggest style icons to come from the royal family, with her style still being mimicked and revered today by celebrities and influencers. Her style was closely watched during her marriage to Prince Charles and was defined by feminine and elegant pieces. Princess Diana and her style have been reimagined in several major TV shows and films over the last few decades since her untimely death, including most recently in season four of Netflix’s “The Crown,” which cast Emma Corrin as the princess.

“Spencer” follows Princess Diana during a Christmas holiday in 1991 at Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. It is said that the events that transpired during the holiday led to the princess’ separation from Prince Charles the following year.

While other fashion details from “Spencer” have yet to be revealed, it is expected that Stewart will continue to dip into the Chanel archives for her role.

READ MORE HERE: 

Everything You Need to Know About the ‘Spencer’ Film 

How ‘The Crown’ Re-created Princess Diana’s Wardrobe for the Fourth Season 

Revisiting Princess Diana’s Iconic Style From the Fairchild Fashion Archives 

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Princess Diana 'Spencer' Movie Fashion: Kristen

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad