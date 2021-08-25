Everything to Know About the ‘Spencer’ Film

Buzz surrounding the upcoming “Spencer” film has been increasing over the last year as first look images and a fall release date have been announced.

The film, which casts actress Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, follows the late princess on a pivotal weekend during the Christmas holiday with the royal family in the early 1990s that led to her separation from Prince Charles.

Neon, the production company behind the film, revealed the official movie poster for “Spencer” on Wednesday, which showed a distressed Stewart in character dressed in an opulent ballgown.

Here, WWD breaks down everything you need to know about the “Spencer” film. Read on for more.

When is ‘Spencer’ debuting?

The ‘Spencer’ film will hit theaters on Nov. 5. The film is making its official premiere at the Venice Film Festival, which runs from Sept. 1 to Sept. 11.

Which actors are in the film?

Kristen Stewart is taking on the role of Princess Diana in the film. She follows a lengthy list of fellow actresses who have also taken on the role of the late princess, including Emma Corrin in the most recent season of Netflix’s “The Crown,” and Naomi Watts in the 2013 film, “Diana.”

The rest of the film’s cast is made up of Sally Hawkins, Timothy Spall and Sean Harris. British actor Jack Farthing, best known for his role in the BBC series “Poldark,” is taking on the role of Prince Charles.

What is ‘Spencer’ about?

The film follows Princess Diana over a weekend in 1991 during the Christmas holiday spent with the royal family at Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. It was reported that the weekend led to the princess’ separation from Prince Charles the following year.

“‘Spencer’ is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life,” Stewart said in a statement in January. “It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name, Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her.”

Is there a first look of the ‘Spencer’ film?

Neon revealed the first look at the film in January, releasing a photo of Stewart in character dressed in a red Chanel tweed coat from the design house’s fall 1988 ready-to-wear collection and a black veiled hat.

A second photo of Stewart was released in March, this time with the actress sporting a replica of Princess Diana’s iconic 12-carat sapphire engagement ring, which is now worn by her daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton. Stewart is also seen wearing a multicolored tweed coat and turtleneck with her hair styled in Princess Diana’s signature short style.

The production company also released the film’s official movie poster on Aug. 25, showing an emotional Stewart in character dressed in an opulent ballgown. The poster was captioned with, “Every fairytale ends.”

Is there a trailer for the film?

The trailer for “Spencer” has not yet been revealed.

Where can I watch the ‘Spencer’ film?

“Spencer” will debut in theaters nationwide on Nov. 5.

