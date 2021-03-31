Spergo, a Philadelphia-based sports lifestyle brand created by 15-year-old Trey Brown, is opening a pop-up on April 3 at Pentagon City Mall in Arlington, Va.

The brand will be offering its spring line and limited-edition products at the shop, which will remain open through June, and 16-year-old DJ Dylan Curtis, better known as DJ D-ill, is signed on to provide music for the opening event.

“I want to show people that even as a teenager, dreams don’t know age,” said Brown. “Anything is possible when you work hard. It’s so easy to make bad decisions. I want to let people know they can make the right choices and become their own heroes. They can create their own success stories.”

Brown launched Spergo at 12 years old and with his birthday money, totaling less than $200. Alongside creative director Sherell Peterson, the brand offers basics, apparel and accessories for men, women and children including T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, joggers, scarves and headbands among other items.

Spergo was also recently selected, along with Girl Contracting Inc., for the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils’ Buy Black Program in partnership with Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, a program that supports businesses in the Philadelphia and Newark areas. Spergo will be an official partner of the 76ers for the next NBA season and will be supported with customized marketing.