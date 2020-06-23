Sperry will unleash its #KickOutPlastic campaign on Wednesday, as part of its continued partnership with Waterkeeper Alliance.

Since 2019, they have been combating the ocean plastics epidemic, building awareness and sharing sustainable solutions to engage consumers to create change together.

As part of the campaign, Waterkeeper Alliance is working with various influencers to pledge to reduce their own plastic consumption and encourage the community to share their own #KickOutPlastic pledges.

For every #KickOutPlastic share on social media, Sperry will donate $25, up to $75,000 for the cause, through June 30.

Last year, Sperry began its partnership with Waterkeeper Alliance by launching their “Look Good. Do Good” sustainability platform, as well as their Bionic shoe collection. So far, they have retrieved about six million plastic water bottles. Each pair of Sperry Bionic shoes are woven from, on average, five recycled plastic bottles. Purchases of Sperry Bionic shoes help combat the global crisis of plastic pollution with support for Waterkeeper Alliance’s Ocean Plastic Recovery Initiative.