Sperry is getting into the sustainability game.

The company is launching a program called Look Good, Do Good, which will coincide with the spring rollout of new shoes made with Bionic yarn, a material spun from recycled plastic salvaged in marine environments.

The shoes will be produced for men, women and children. The shoe boxes will be entirely composed of recycled paper, utilizing vegetable ink and water-based glue. The styles will retail between $70 and $100.

To raise awareness, Sperry and the Waterkeeper Alliance have partnered with Amazon Echo on a voice-activated program. When activated, Alexa will provide consumers with daily tips for reducing plastic usage.

Sperry’s president Tom Kennedy said of the initiative: “Sperry is a brand built on innovation, and born on the deck of a sailboat in 1935, so we feel a kinship with the forward-thinking teams at Waterkeeper Alliance and Bionic. Waterkeeper Alliance is a strong strategic partner for Sperry, as we embark on an ongoing company-wide sustainability initiative. We’re working together to combat the ocean plastics epidemic by building awareness, sharing sustainable solutions and engaging our consumers, partners and employees to create change together.”