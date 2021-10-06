The Spice Girls Team With Universal Music Group’s Bravado Division for Retail Licensing and Distribution

In celebration of their 25th anniversary, the Spice Girls are plotting a comeback.

The biggest selling girl group in history and Universal Music Group have teamed up for an exclusive worldwide partnership through UMG’s Bravado division. The expansive, multiyear deal will see Bravado represent The Spice Girls across merchandising, direct-to-consumer products and campaigns, touring, brand and retail licensing and distribution ahead of the 25th Anniversary of their debut album, “Spice,” later this month.

The fashion capsule, dubbed “Wannabe 25,” consists of Spice Girl T-shirts for $35, a crewneck for $64 and an anniversary hoodie for $71, along with a mug for $17 and slip mat for $21. The merchandise is available at retailers globally.

The Spice Girls T-shirt for $35. courtesy shot.

The Spice Girls, who exploded into the global consciousness in 1996, consisted of Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Victoria Beckham.

The British group’s success led each member to pursue their own individual careers, with all of them releasing solo albums and Brown and Halliwell becoming TV personalities and talent show judges. Beckham (née Adams) married English football player David Beckham and launched her own eponymous fashion label in 2008 and a beauty line in 2019.

Asked about Beckham’s participation in this, a Universal spokeswoman said: “Bravado will work with all five original members and their team to ensure that retail partners, licensees and future brand collaborations fit with the band’s historical legacy and messaging. This will span all areas of retail, from high-end collaborations to high-street retail.”

The deal marks the first time in two decades that licensing rights across all channels have been assigned to a partner, and together, the Spice Girls and Bravado are expected to deliver new products and capsule collections to retail partners around the world.

Richelle Parham, president of global e-commerce and business development at Universal Music Group, said: “We are thrilled to partner with the Spice Girls to create new and exciting product lines and to expand the brand’s connection directly with their loyal super fans. We will also engage with our global retail partners to bring their iconic brand, style and empowering message to fans and stores internationally. Bravado will work closely with UMG operations around the world on the launch of Spice 25 and beyond, to expand their legacy and cultural impact for years to come.”

Rachel Redfearn, vice president A&R and brand management of Bravado, said: “The Spice Girls’ impact on popular culture cannot be overestimated. They stand for positivity, inclusion, bravery and diversity. All delivered in a bold, fun and energetic package. This message is as relevant today as it was in 1996…maybe more so. Bravado’s alliance with this most iconic of bands will allow both existing and new fans the long-awaited opportunity to be a part of the legacy. The breadth of rights granted for the first time in two decades gives us the vehicle to truly celebrate their legendary status.”

In a statement, the Spice Girls said: “We are so excited to be working with Bravado again, especially in this our 25th anniversary year and are looking forward to collaborating with the team.”

After their 1996 debut single, “Wannabe,” topped the charts in 37 countries, the Spice Girls’ debut album, “Spice,” went on to sell more than 31 million copies worldwide, becoming the bestselling album of all time by a female group. They have sold more than 90 million records around the globe, releasing three studio albums and 11 singles and winning multiple awards.

The Spice Girls and Universal Music Group are releasing an expanded anniversary “Spice 25” album, featuring previously unreleased songs, demos and mixes, on Oct. 29, almost 25 years after the release of their debut album on Nov. 4, 1996 on Virgin Records.

