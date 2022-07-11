×
Spinnaker Boutique Marks 50 Years With Giorgio Armani Pop-up Store

Multibrand retailer Spinnaker has partnered up with Giorgio Armani for a pop-up store in Portofino, Liguria which will be open to the public until July 17.

The Spinnaker x Giorgio Armani pop-up
The Spinnaker x Giorgio Armani pop-up store in Portofino. Courtesy image

GONE SHOPPING: In the picturesque and luxury resort sea town of Portofino, in Italy’s Liguria region, the storied Spinnaker boutique is hosting a Giorgio Armani pop-up store, running July 7 to 17.

For its 50th anniversary, the luxury boutique is partnering with the Italian fashion label. The pop-up is located on the floating pier, La Gritta.

Spinnaker’s first boutique opened in 1972 in Alassio, in the Savona province, also in Liguria, by Loretta Betti. Today, the boutique is managed by Betti’s two sons and counts 15 shops between Alassio, Sanremo, Santa Margherita Ligure, Portofino and Forte dei Marmi.

Spinnaker is considered one of the most prestigious multibrand retailers in Italy.

In addition to Armani, the boutique sells clothing and accessories from Italian fashion brands such as: Prada, Gucci, Brunello Cucinelli, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, Versace, Bottega Veneta, Moschino and Moncler, but it also carries a selection of European and international luxury brands.

The Spinnaker x Armani pop-up store is named “Mare Pop Up” and is characterized by distinctive marine patterns and bright summer colors. 

The floating shop also carries the new Giorgio Armani Mare beachwear collection, as well as linen dresses and silk pants and a range of accessories.

This summer, other luxury fashion brands have chosen Portofino to launch pop-up stores, beachwear collections or even take over the design of entire beach clubs.

For its annual Dioriviera beach collection, on June 1, Dior inaugurated a resort pop-up in the bay of Paraggi. The brand took over one of Italy’s most exclusive beaches, the Bagni Fiore, and installed gazebos with a temporary spa in the gardens of the Splendido hotel, the storied luxury structure in Portofino.

Moreover, Dior has opened a pop-up store in Paraggi selling ready-to-wear, bags, shoes and seasonal accessories.

Italian brand Missoni has also chosen the luxury seaside town to launch its pop-up store in the restaurant and beach club Le Carillon, customizing the area with various furnishing items, tapestries and fabrics. This marks the brand’s first step for the launch of the Missoni Resort Club project, which involves the customization of Italian and international destinations.

