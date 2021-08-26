×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Express CEO Tim Baxter Talks $10M Profit in Most Recent Quarter

Sustainability

TRR’s Resale ‘It’ List Sees Gucci Gain on Vuitton

Beauty

Shiseido to Sell Laura Mercier, BareMinerals, Buxom to PE Firm Advent International

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports Debut Capsule Collaboration

The athleisure brand teamed with the sports media company cofounded by Tom Brady and Michael Strahan on a capsule launching on Aug. 28.

The Spiritual Gangster, Religion of Sport
The Spiritual Gangster, Religion of Sport capsule. Courtesy Photo

Athleisure label Spiritual Gangster and sports media company Religion of Sports are launching a capsule collection of apparel exploring sports and wellness on Aug. 28.

The collection is comprised of genderless T-shirts and fleece styles ranging from $58 to $138 featuring dual branding and phrases like “peak human,” “I’m always in competition with myself,” and “play with joy.”

“At Religion of Sports, we believe sports are wellness. Our apparel partner, Spiritual Gangster, embodies that ethos: active body, strong mind and self-love,” said Gotham Chopra, cofounder of Religion of Sports. “Together we’ve created this capsule collection that celebrates the apex of human potential and our shared goals of living happier, healthier, and more fulfilling lives.”

Chopra, son of Deepak Chopra, cofounded the Santa Monica-based Emmy Award-winning sports media company Religion of Sports in 2016 with Super Bowl champions Tom Brady and Michael Strahan on the premise that sports are religion and released thousands of hours of content through short-form video, podcasts, feature films and the flagship series Shut Up and Dribble, Tom vs. Time and Greatness Code.

Related Galleries

The company raised $10 million in funding in July 2020 to scale its content efforts, build brand awareness and empower storytellers.

“Spiritual Gangster is committed to sharing positive energy and raising the vibration of the planet,” said Spiritual Gangster cofounder Ian Lopatin. “As both big sports fans and participants, we believe that sports can reveal the highest aspects and potential of who we are and what we are capable of achieving. With a shared common purpose and mission, we couldn’t be happier to partner with Religion of Sports on this limited-edition collection. We are so grateful to combine our energies, creativity and vitality to manifest and share the inspiration of world-class athletes, peak performances and inspiration in our comfortable and awesome collaboration.”

The collection will be available only on the Spiritual Gangster website.

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad