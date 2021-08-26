Spiritual Gangster and Religion of Sports Debut Capsule Collaboration

Athleisure label Spiritual Gangster and sports media company Religion of Sports are launching a capsule collection of apparel exploring sports and wellness on Aug. 28.

The collection is comprised of genderless T-shirts and fleece styles ranging from $58 to $138 featuring dual branding and phrases like “peak human,” “I’m always in competition with myself,” and “play with joy.”

“At Religion of Sports, we believe sports are wellness. Our apparel partner, Spiritual Gangster, embodies that ethos: active body, strong mind and self-love,” said Gotham Chopra, cofounder of Religion of Sports. “Together we’ve created this capsule collection that celebrates the apex of human potential and our shared goals of living happier, healthier, and more fulfilling lives.”

Chopra, son of Deepak Chopra, cofounded the Santa Monica-based Emmy Award-winning sports media company Religion of Sports in 2016 with Super Bowl champions Tom Brady and Michael Strahan on the premise that sports are religion and released thousands of hours of content through short-form video, podcasts, feature films and the flagship series Shut Up and Dribble, Tom vs. Time and Greatness Code.

The company raised $10 million in funding in July 2020 to scale its content efforts, build brand awareness and empower storytellers.

“Spiritual Gangster is committed to sharing positive energy and raising the vibration of the planet,” said Spiritual Gangster cofounder Ian Lopatin. “As both big sports fans and participants, we believe that sports can reveal the highest aspects and potential of who we are and what we are capable of achieving. With a shared common purpose and mission, we couldn’t be happier to partner with Religion of Sports on this limited-edition collection. We are so grateful to combine our energies, creativity and vitality to manifest and share the inspiration of world-class athletes, peak performances and inspiration in our comfortable and awesome collaboration.”

The collection will be available only on the Spiritual Gangster website.