Spiritual Gangster, Kerri Rosenthal Partner on Limited-edition Collection

Kerri Rosenthal and Spiritual Gangster have teamed up to collaborate on a limited-edition collection.

Centered around wearable, everyday pieces in bright color combinations, the collection features soft cashmere blend knits, performance-driven activewear, and vibrant hand-drawn graphics designed to inspire joy. Retail prices range from $48 to $348.

Spiritual Gangster, a yoga-inspired brand, creates collections to encourage living in gratitude, giving back and choosing kindness. Kerri Rosenthal’s designs also foster positivity with designs that ignite a sense of individuality, warmth and personality. According to Rosenthal, the interior designer, artist and stylist, the company’s philosophy is “quite simple…to make people happy by making stuff that makes us happy.”

The organic T-shirt.

“Our core values align perfectly,” Rosenthal said. “Both brands organically make things that, in the end, seem to make people happy. For each collaboration, I kick off the creative development with a painting. For SG, I painted two pieces, Choose Happiness and Super Duper Hamsa. We turned the artwork into fabric designs and together made the styles that are core to each brand. The collection is amazing and I hope it brings you happiness.”

Vanessa Lee, cofounder of Spiritual Gangster, said, “I have been a fan of the Kerri Rosenthal brand for some time and saw such a synergy between Kerri Rosenthal’s mission and Spiritual Gangster’s. I reached out to Kerri, and the stars aligned.…We decided to create something a little new and exciting for each of us, while still remaining true to our brands. In coming together, we are able to bring our messages of positivity and inspiration to a larger audience. We hope that this collection brings you as much joy and light as we experienced creating it.”

The collection includes a superlong cotton and cashmere London cardigan, a high-neck jacquard bra, a sculpt jacquard legging, an organic T-shirt, muscle tank relaxed crewneck pullover, and cotton and cashmere scarf, beanie and socks.

The superlong London cardigan.

Kerri Rosenthal x Spiritual Gangster launches Sunday and will be available online at Spirtualgangster.com, kerrirosenthal.com, Shopbop, Bloomingdale’s and at Kerri Rosenthal’s flagship store at 181 Main Street in Westport, Connecticut.