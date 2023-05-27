Let the Splashing Begin: Legoland New York Resort Readies for Water Playground Opening

JUST ADD WATER: While Memorial Day weekend signals the start of swimming season for millions around the globe, thousands will be flocking to another splash-friendly destination: Legoland New York Resort’s brand new Water Playground.

Whether sliding, frolicking or cooling down in the vibrant blue pools, wading areas and water-fueled attractions, the playground offers water slides and a splash bucket that douses with 318 gallons of refreshing water.

Located in the more serene Hudson Valley in Goshen, the water park is the latest addition to seven themed lands that include Brick Street, Bricktopia, Lego Ninjago World, Lego Castle, Lego City, Miniland and Lego Pirates. Visitors can take advantage of non-water attractions, including the Lego Factory Adventure Ride, Lego Ninjago the Ride, the Dragon Coaster and the Lego built cities in Miniland.

True to its colorful, transformable and buildable namesake toy, water park visitors can build a Lego boat to float and race. Visitors under the age of 12 can only hit the waves with the supervision of an adult. Age isn’t the only criteria for certain access — height matters too.

Guests over 40 inches tall may ride all slides in the Water Playground, but those who are over 36 inches but under 40 inches can only ride the two lower slides. Water park goers will need reservations to ascend any of those slides or just to splash around. And those who can’t contain all of the just-add-water-fun can stay overnight at the only Lego-themed hotel in the Northeast. The 250-room property has four themes: Lego Pirates, Kingdom, Lego Friends, and Lego Ninjago.

For the first time, Legoland New York is a certified autism center this season with staff trained to best serve guests with autism and sensory guides to flag any bright lights, loud sounds or overstimulating features. There are also areas for families to decompress with dim lighting, weighted blankets and tactile toys.