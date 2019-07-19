SpongeBob SquarePants is getting his own sneaker collection.

In celebration of the Nickelodeon TV show’s 20th anniversary, Nike is teaming with NBA player Kyrie Irving to create a SpongeBob SquarePants collection that takes inspiration from the beloved show’s characters.

Nike and Irving — a self-described super fan of the show — worked in collaboration with Nickelodeon to create five versions of the Kyrie 5 and Kyrie Low 2 sneakers that are designed after the titular character along with his friends Patrick Star, Squidward Tentacles, Mr. Krabs and Sandy Cheeks.

The Kyrie 5 sneaker is created to look like a sponge with a yellow polka dot pattern and a red and brown sole that mimics SquarePants’ uniform suit. The sneakers also include an image of the character himself on the inside soles.

Because a SpongeBob SquarePants collaboration wouldn’t be complete without his best friend Patrick, another version of the Kyrie 5 sneaker is included in the collection that takes inspiration from the character. This sneaker is designed with a pink polka dot pattern featuring a green and purple sole that resembles the swim trunks the character is seen wearing. The other sneakers in the collection are designed in red, turquoise and white designs.

The sneaker collection will launch on Aug. 10 and will be available in toddlers, little kids, big kids and adult sizes, ranging in price from $55 to $130.

