Sports Illustrated Announces New Advertising Mandate for Swimsuit Issue

Sports Illustrated is continuing its support of driving gender equality with a new advertising mandate for its annual Swimsuit issue.

The magazine revealed on Thursday — which is the 58th anniversary of its Swimsuit issue — its Pay With Change initiative for the annual issue. The initiative mandates that only brands that support gender equity causes can advertise in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which comes out in May.

“Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has been leading the charge in creating change in women’s lives for years, despite what some critics and naysayers would like you to believe,” said MJ Day, editor in chief of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, in a statement. “However, in a world where women’s bodies are under attack and their value is continuously underestimated, we knew we needed to act in a bold, more responsible way. Pay With Change is not just a platform to us, it is our commitment to creating greater progress for women.”

The Pay With Change platform changes the cost of doing business for the issue from a monetary value to a “currency of doing good.” The magazine will look at the progress a brand has made, is currently making and will make by May to determine if they should be able to advertise in the Swimsuit issue. The issue will also only feature advertisements that showcase the progress each brand is making with their gender equality efforts. The brands will be featured in the print issue, digital properties and on social media.

“Pay With Change will be our new standard of business moving forward,” said Hillary Drezner, general manager of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, in a statement. “It’s our proof of progress, proof of passion and proof of our belief that we must be the change we want to see. Starting now, we’ll turn our advertising and activation space into a place to create change for women. We are committing to this initiative throughout all aspects of our business and are inviting all brands who are demonstrating progress to join us.”

Sports Illustrated has been making strides in its diversity and inclusion efforts over the last few years of its Swimsuit issue, featuring an array of models from different ethnic backgrounds and with a range of body types. Last year the magazine had a landmark moment for its Swimsuit issue when it tapped model Leyna Bloom as its first transgender cover face.

In addition to the new advertising mandate, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will donate a percentage of every ad dollar generated from the issue to create the Sports Illustrated Gender Equity Fund, which will support nonprofit organizations driving gender equality.

