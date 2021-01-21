“The mission is to have customers feel empowered to showcase their curves.”

Founded in 2004, Fashion to Figure is one of the leaders in the plus-size market offering on-trend clothing and accessories. The company differs from other brands in the category, following a specific creative process and construction with designs and fabrics targeted to plus-size bodies. Sizes range from 0 to 28 and the label continues to explore and expand on its size range. Fashion to Figure is also known for its celebrity following, with Lizzo a supporter, and influencer collaborations, offering its collaborators full creative control. Past collaborations include collections with Gabrielle Union and Danielle Brooks for FTF: EYBS (Eff Your Beauty Standards), a streetwear collection by Tess Holiday; a swim/resort collection with model and influencer Tabria Majors, and a thigh-high boot line with influencer Nadia Aboulhosn. More are expected this year. Earlier this month, the brand dropped a collaboration with author and influencer Chastity Garner Valentine. The collection includes 17 pieces of après ski styles including luxe knit separates and outerwear. “FTF and Chastity wanted to offer what’s not relatively available in the plus-size industry,” a Fashion to Figure spokesperson said. Outerwear has been especially successful, specifically the long faux-fur snowsuit and cropped puffer coat pieces. All styles are named after winning Black female Winter Olympians, with prices ranging from $49.95 to $249.95.