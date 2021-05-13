Founded in 2012 by friends and vintage-lovers Carl Ollson and Felix von Bahder, Stockholm-based sustainable fashion label Deadwood has spent nine years creating handmade, luxe recycled leather goods. This year the duo debuted a plant-based vegan capsule collection, made entirely from cactus leather.

“At Deadwood we have been somewhat skeptical toward the hype around ‘vegan leather,’ as we feel it is just the same old plastic leather that we have seen for decades, rebranded. A plastic-free, plant-based, vegan leather seemed like a pipe dream, but a year ago we stumbled across a small article about how a couple of cactus farmers in Guadalajara had begun experimenting with making a leather-like textile out of cactus. We felt this could be the one. We just had to reach out to them,” von Bahder, cofounder and creative director, and Ollson cofounder and marketing director, told WWD. “Today, we present a capsule collection made from a material that ticks all the boxes — a beautiful, truly plant-based leather alternative we can proudly stand behind.”

The capsule includes vegan leather versions from organically grown cacti of the brand’s bestselling men’s and women’s moto jackets in green, red, beige and black for $820 as well as women’s cropped trousers for $520; sizing ranges from men’s XS to XL and women’s 34 to 42. The capsule is available on the brand’s e-commerce, Net-a-porter, Printemps and Zalando.