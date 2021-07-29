New women’s wear and men’s wear label Salie 66, founded by father and son cofounders, Elliot and James Shalom, in New York City, has debuted its latest offering of wardrobe essentials.

The summer drop follows the brand’s quiet launch in January of 2021. The brand’s inception came to fruition following a visit to a family-owned and operated factor in the Veneto region of northern Italy, where Elliot (a wholesale manufacturer with over 40 years of experience in the fashion industry) and James (a private art dealer) partnered with the local artisans to source, develop and produce Salie 66’s fabrications and garments.

“The goal was always to concentrate on comfort, quality and timelessness and offer pieces directly to our customers at the best possible price. We’re grateful to be working with family-run factories and mills in Italy where craftsmanship, skill and technique have been perfected over generations. To ensure we are able to move at our own pace, and continue to develop the garments we believe in, we chose to offer items through regular drops on our website versus seasonal collections. We think this makes the most sense for us right now and look forward to growing and evolving over time,” James Shalom told WWD.

Cotton poplin shirting with mother of pearl buttons; merino wool and silk polos virgin wool trousers, and relaxed cashmere knits all make up the brand’s core in prices ranging from $320 to $890. New summer offerings include three new styles: the ‘Alex’ (a fine knit v-neck merino and silk sweater), ‘Harry’ (a relaxed fit cashmere polo sweater) and ‘Odette’ (a slim-fit quarter zip cashmere and silk polo sweater), which all add to the brand’s high-quality, seasonless wardrobing aesthetic.

The summer capsule is available on the brand’s e-commerce site (and soon at its upcoming New York showroom), where the label will continue to thoughtfully release new drops throughout the year.