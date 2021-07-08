YITAI New Wave Set

Courtesy photo

What began as a passion project for Los Angeles-based designer Yitai Geng in 2016 has blossomed into a sustainable, artisanal knitwear-focused brand.

The brand emphasizes creating quality unisex garments that merge wearable silhouettes with vibrant colorways. “Yitai is your bridge between the spheres of adventure and tradition. We fuse unorthodox details and vibrant colors with classic silhouettes to produce perfectly balanced pieces,” says Geng.

Coming from a business background but always with a love for design, Geng’s clothing brand is now loved by more than 45,000 people on Instagram. Bestsellers include the New Wave cardigan, the Intarsia Sunflower cardigan, the Citrus Melange cardigan, the Summerfield Tencel shirt and the Springfield Tencel shirt. 

YITAI Citrus Melange Cardigan

Yitai’s Citrus Melange cardigan.  Courtesy photo

YITAI New Wave Set

Yitai’s New Wave set.  Courtesy photo

YITAI Springfield Shirt

Yitai’s Springfield shirt.  Courtesy photo

YITAI Summerfield Shirt

Yitai’s Summerfield shirt.  Courtesy photo

YITAI Sunflower Cardigan

Yitai’s Sunflower cardigan.  Courtesy photo

