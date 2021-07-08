What began as a passion project for Los Angeles-based designer Yitai Geng in 2016 has blossomed into a sustainable, artisanal knitwear-focused brand.

The brand emphasizes creating quality unisex garments that merge wearable silhouettes with vibrant colorways. “Yitai is your bridge between the spheres of adventure and tradition. We fuse unorthodox details and vibrant colors with classic silhouettes to produce perfectly balanced pieces,” says Geng.

Coming from a business background but always with a love for design, Geng’s clothing brand is now loved by more than 45,000 people on Instagram. Bestsellers include the New Wave cardigan, the Intarsia Sunflower cardigan, the Citrus Melange cardigan, the Summerfield Tencel shirt and the Springfield Tencel shirt.