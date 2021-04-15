On April 8, Supervsn dropped its capsule cargo collection “Studio Cargos 2.0,” consisting of hand tie-dyed, marble-dyed and acid-washed gender-neutral cargos.

The Los Angeles-based streetwear brand was founded by South Central Los Angeles native Gavin Mathieu, who has helped shape streetwear culture and fashion through his work in design, creative direction and community building. Mathieu has been able to work with top artists and innovators from Los Angeles such as the late Nipsey Hussle, Dom Kennedy and YG’s 4Hunnid brand. The cargos retail for $228 and come in a variety of colors, such as watermelon, acid black and tie-dye.