Like every season, the Paris spring 2020 couture shows produced a number of memorable moments that sent social media abuzz.
Jean Paul Gaultier had arguably the most extravagant couture show of the season for his last ever runway show, where the designer celebrated his 50-year career with a 230-outfit collection modeled by a lengthy roster of longtime supporters and friends including Boy George, Dita Von Teese, Karlie Kloss, Paris Jackson and many other notables. In true Gaultier fashion, many models eschewed the traditional runway walk for more creative entrances, such as Coco Rocha, who performed an Irish jig down the runway, and dancer Germain Louvet, who marched down the runway on pointe.
Maria Grazia Chiuri, for another, created a thought-provoking spring 2020 couture show for Dior, where she teamed with artist Judy Chicago for the show’s set design, which featured banners posing the question: “What if women ruled the world?”
Regram From @Dior “What if Women Ruled the World?”. While waiting to discover the #DiorCouture Spring-Summer 2020 show, how would you answer that question? © “What if Women Ruled the World?”, a nod to guest artist @Judy.Chicago’s research topics on the evolution of women since the dawn of humanity. #JudyChicago #Dior #DiorCouture #MariaGraziaChiuri #Salon94 #JessicaSilvermanGallery #WhatifWomenRuledtheWorld
Givenchy’s spring 2020 couture set design also captured social media’s attention, where designer Clare Waight Keller had classical musicians suspended in midair as models walked underneath them.
Scroll on to see more social media moments from the spring 2020 couture week.
What an amazing night in Paris 🇫🇷, watching couture runway at @armani. ⭐️Spending time with the whole incredible family who makes these exquisite designs, made me want to be Italian. A true celebration of fashion, artistry, music, culture and design! 💫 And I got to catch up with my favorite fashion-loving friend @belpowley!🥰
My latest creation I made for @jpgaultierofficial. Suspended by air, I designed the dress and breasts on the pure form of a helix. Being approached and working with possibly ones founding influence is one of the best complements a designer could give you. 🐼❤️ Pandemonia walks the runway during the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Theatre Du Chatelet. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage) #jpgaultier #jpgaultierofficial #jpg #parisfashionweek #pfw2020 #pfw #pandeminia #postpop #theatreduchatelet
JPG was the first designer to welcome me onto a Paris runway, for his last ready-to-wear collection in 2014. Last night, all that gathered to celebrate his 50 YEARS & final Couture collection was a testament to what a worldwide icon and inspiration he is !!! I am so honored to have been a small part in your legendary creative vision @jpgaultierofficial THANK YOU for your warmth, spirit, and all the life and art you have shared with us. 💙
Ecstatic from making art with Dior for the #DiorCouture Spring-Summer 2020 show with @BureauBetak and the Creative Director of women’s collections @MariaGraziaChiuri. #JudyChicago #Dior #MariaGraziaChiuri #BurearuBetak #Salon94 #JessicaSilvermanGallery #TheFemaleDivine #WhatifWomenRuledtheWorld
closing givenchy @givenchyofficial haute couture. @clarewaightkeller you have left me completely speechless. words will never begin to express my gratitude & appreciation for this moment. thank you to the incredible atelier and everyone who worked so hard to make this so special 🤍 une lettre d’amour
