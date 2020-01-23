Like every season, the Paris spring 2020 couture shows produced a number of memorable moments that sent social media abuzz.

Jean Paul Gaultier had arguably the most extravagant couture show of the season for his last ever runway show, where the designer celebrated his 50-year career with a 230-outfit collection modeled by a lengthy roster of longtime supporters and friends including Boy George, Dita Von Teese, Karlie Kloss, Paris Jackson and many other notables. In true Gaultier fashion, many models eschewed the traditional runway walk for more creative entrances, such as Coco Rocha, who performed an Irish jig down the runway, and dancer Germain Louvet, who marched down the runway on pointe.

Maria Grazia Chiuri, for another, created a thought-provoking spring 2020 couture show for Dior, where she teamed with artist Judy Chicago for the show’s set design, which featured banners posing the question: “What if women ruled the world?”

Givenchy’s spring 2020 couture set design also captured social media’s attention, where designer Clare Waight Keller had classical musicians suspended in midair as models walked underneath them.

Scroll on to see more social media moments from the spring 2020 couture week.

