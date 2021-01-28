Paris Couture Week always produces collections filled with opulent pieces and this season, the spring 2021 couture collections seem to be gathering inspiration from the lavish styles seen in Netflix’s hit period drama, “Bridgerton.” With news yesterday that “Bridgerton” has become Netflix’s most watched series ever after airing in 82 million households, the regency references make the loftiness of haute couture somewhat more accessible.

“Bridgerton”-inspired fashion already proved to be a key trend from the spring 2021 ready-to-wear collections with many designers and brands creating romantic, feminine gowns fit for many of the ladies of “Bridgerton.”

Now the couture collections are nodding to the show’s regal aspect, with design houses such as Fendi, Dior, Chanel, Valentino, Armani Privé and more creating collections of powdery and gemstone-colored dresses embellished with jewels, floral embroidery and flowing trains fit for the likes of Daphne Bridgerton, Lady Danbury, Queen Charlotte and the Featherington ladies.

The costumes of “Bridgerton” have become a key part of the show’s immense popularity. Costume designer Ellen Mirojnick created the show’s wardrobe in its own costume house staffed with 238 people creating everything from the show’s elaborate floral gowns to the statement jewelry. Last week Netflix revealed “Bridgerton” is renewed for a second season, with filming set to begin this spring.

At Dior, creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri created a spring couture collection inspired by a 15th-century tarot deck designed for the Duke of Milan. While the Duke of Milan may not have any connection to the Duke of Hastings in “Bridgerton,” the collection includes several pieces that resemble the costumes seen on the show. A light blue, empire waist gown featuring a floral pattern resembles the many dresses worn by Daphne Bridgerton at society gatherings, while a yellow gold dress with floral embellishments is similar to the dresses worn by Marina Thompson throughout the show.

Fashion spectators were keen to see Fendi’s spring 2021 couture collection, its first couture collection designed by new artistic director Kim Jones and the first spring couture collection produced by the house. Jones enlisted several of his famous friends — such as Demi Moore, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and many others — to debut the collection inspired by Virginia Woolf’s “Orlando,” which is another beloved British period drama.

Moss debuted one of the pieces that gives a nod to “Bridgerton” style: a gray silk dress with delicate floral details that fits the styles worn by Lady Danbury. Campbell, who closed the show, modeled an earthy-hued silk dress with a train that can be a modern-day take on the opulent style of Queen Charlotte.

Click through the above gallery to see more “Bridgerton” fashion on the spring 2021 couture runway.

