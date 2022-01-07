Spring Studios and Fashinnovation Teaming Up

UNITED FRONT: The latest fashion union is one between Spring Studios and the global platform Fashinnovation.

The two parties went public Friday with their partnership, which will include year-round activations. To get things rolling, Fashinnovation will stream and host the sixth edition in its Worldwide Talks from Spring Studios on Feb. 3. The upcoming roster of speakers will include Frédéric Fekkai, Nicole Miller, Bibhu Mohapatra, Mastercard’s Raja Rajamannar and model Lais Ribeiro among others.

Started in 2018, Fashinnovation connects the fashion industry through entrepreneurship, sustainability, technology and innovation, and diversity and inclusion. Spring Studios is a downtown Manhattan destination for runway shows, photography and video shoots, special events and other fashion-related business. With the new partnership, Fashinnovation is also planning special projects, a young designer incubator and other endeavors.

The deal is fully co-branded with “no financial terms involved,” according to Fashinnovation’s cofounder Jordana Guimaraes. “The goal is to elevate innovation in the industry on a global scale by joining forces.”

Spring Studios’ global chief executive officer Giuseppe Stigliano said, “At Spring we strongly believe in the power of open innovation as a way to create value via ecosystems,” adding that the new partnership is “a significant milestone in this process.”

Stigliano joined Spring Studios last fall and succeeded Tim Ringel. Based between London and New York, Stigliano oversees a team of 200 in those cities, as well as in the Milan office. Stigliano previously cofounded two start-ups. He also has co-written two books that address retail and fashion’s changing landscape, due to the digital age.

From Guimaraes’ standpoint, many of the designers and brands that use Spring Studios could use more innovative ways via technology in their supply chains and also to push more sustainability forward.

In a joint statement with cofounder Marcelo Guimaraes, she said, “Fashion is community — it’s impossible to innovate alone. Fashinnovation is excited for this partnership with Spring Studios due to their pulse on industry trends with daily strides toward the adoption of innovation for the future of fashion.