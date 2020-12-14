Spy.com has revealed the winners for its first annual Man Awards on Monday, which recognizes the best men’s products across fashion, grooming, accessories and technology.
The 2020 Man Awards includes 35 newly released products and bestsellers from years’ past that were chosen based on editorial recommendations and product testing.
“We know that this has been a really hard year for a lot of people, so we took affordability into account when selecting our award winners,” said Timothy Werth, Spy.com’s managing editor. “We also prioritized reliability and comfort, which we know are important to a lot of guys right now. Our editors and writers have tested a lot of products this year, and we wanted to present our readers with only the best-of-the-best. In choosing products, we asked two simple questions: does this product offer good value in 2020? And does it make life in 2020 better in some way?”
Here, the full list of Spy.com’s 2020 Man Awards winners.
Best Casual Footwear:
L.L.Bean Wicked Good Moccasins
Best Weekend Shoes:
Cole Haan 4.ZERØGRAND Hiker Boot
Best Boots:
Thursday Boot Co. Legend Chelsea Boots
Best Men’s Accessories:
Topo Designs
Best Emergency Kit:
Judy Mover Max
Best Shirts:
Cuts Clothing Curved Hem Polos
Best Sweats:
Mack Weldon Ace Sweatpants
Best Watches:
Todd Snyder x Timex Watches
Best Everyday Face Mask:
Everlane 100% Human Face Masks
Best Everyday T-Shirts:
Everlane Long Sleeve Pocket Tee
Best Athletic Face Masks:
Under Armour Sportsmask
Best Hat:
Carhartt Acrylic Watch Hat A18 Beanie
Best Men’s Underwear:
Uniqlo Supima Cotton Boxer Briefs
Best Hoodies:
Feat. Clothing Blanket Blend Hoodies
Best Shampoo:
Baxter of California Deep Clean Shampoo
Best Conditioner:
Lumin Strengthening Keratin Conditioner
Best Skincare Face Mask:
Baxter of California Clay Mask AHA
Best Under-Eye Treatment:
Lumin Dark Circle Defense
Best Sheet Mask:
Lumin Repairing Face Mask
Best Beard Oil:
Bevel Beard Oil
Best Razors:
Harry’s Truman Razor
Best Dandruff Product:
Harry’s Dandruff Shampoo & Conditioner
Best Toothpaste:
Bite Toothpaste Bits Charcoal Mint Toothpaste Bits
Best Toothbrush:
Bite Toothpaste Bits Bamboo Toothbrush
Best Beard Balm:
King C. Gillette Beard Balm
Best Beard Brush:
Live Bearded Boar Bristle Beard Brush
Best Beard Wash:
Live Bearded Beard Wash & Shampoo
Best Beard Trimmer:
Wahl Stainless Steel Lithium Ion 2.0
Best Wipes:
Oars + Alps Face and Body Wipes
Best Facial Scrub:
Bulldog Original Face Scrub
Best Face Wash:
Blackwood for Men Bionutrient Foaming Face Wash
Best Wireless Earbuds:
Jabra Elite 75t/Jabra Elite Active 75t
Best Headphones:
Marshall Monitor II ANC
Best Smartphone:
Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Best Laptop:
Apple M1 MacBook Air
Read more here:
6 Infrared Blankets That Bring the Sauna to Your Home
The 10 Best Massage Guns for Full-Body Relief
The Best Hair-Cutting Tool Sets to Use at Home
WATCH: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of His Air Jordan Collaboration