Spy.com has revealed the winners for its first annual Man Awards on Monday, which recognizes the best men’s products across fashion, grooming, accessories and technology.

The 2020 Man Awards includes 35 newly released products and bestsellers from years’ past that were chosen based on editorial recommendations and product testing.

“We know that this has been a really hard year for a lot of people, so we took affordability into account when selecting our award winners,” said Timothy Werth, Spy.com’s managing editor. “We also prioritized reliability and comfort, which we know are important to a lot of guys right now. Our editors and writers have tested a lot of products this year, and we wanted to present our readers with only the best-of-the-best. In choosing products, we asked two simple questions: does this product offer good value in 2020? And does it make life in 2020 better in some way?”

Here, the full list of Spy.com’s 2020 Man Awards winners.

Best Casual Footwear:

L.L.Bean Wicked Good Moccasins

Best Weekend Shoes:

Cole Haan 4.ZERØGRAND Hiker Boot

Best Boots:

Thursday Boot Co. Legend Chelsea Boots

Best Men’s Accessories:

Topo Designs

Best Emergency Kit:

Judy Mover Max

Best Shirts:

Cuts Clothing Curved Hem Polos

Best Sweats:

Mack Weldon Ace Sweatpants

Best Watches:

Todd Snyder x Timex Watches

Best Everyday Face Mask:

Everlane 100% Human Face Masks

Best Everyday T-Shirts:

Everlane Long Sleeve Pocket Tee

Best Athletic Face Masks:

Under Armour Sportsmask

Best Hat:

Carhartt Acrylic Watch Hat A18 Beanie

Best Men’s Underwear:

Uniqlo Supima Cotton Boxer Briefs

Best Hoodies:

Feat. Clothing Blanket Blend Hoodies

Best Shampoo:

Baxter of California Deep Clean Shampoo

Best Conditioner:

Lumin Strengthening Keratin Conditioner

Best Skincare Face Mask:

Baxter of California Clay Mask AHA

Best Under-Eye Treatment:

Lumin Dark Circle Defense

Best Sheet Mask:

Lumin Repairing Face Mask

Best Beard Oil:

Bevel Beard Oil

Best Razors:

Harry’s Truman Razor

Best Dandruff Product:

Harry’s Dandruff Shampoo & Conditioner

Best Toothpaste:

Bite Toothpaste Bits Charcoal Mint Toothpaste Bits

Best Toothbrush:

Bite Toothpaste Bits Bamboo Toothbrush

Best Beard Balm:

King C. Gillette Beard Balm

Best Beard Brush:

Live Bearded Boar Bristle Beard Brush

Best Beard Wash:

Live Bearded Beard Wash & Shampoo

Best Beard Trimmer:

Wahl Stainless Steel Lithium Ion 2.0

Best Wipes:

Oars + Alps Face and Body Wipes

Best Facial Scrub:

Bulldog Original Face Scrub

Best Face Wash:

Blackwood for Men Bionutrient Foaming Face Wash

Best Wireless Earbuds:

Jabra Elite 75t/Jabra Elite Active 75t

Best Headphones:

Marshall Monitor II ANC

Best Smartphone:

Apple iPhone 12 Mini

Best Laptop:

Apple M1 MacBook Air

