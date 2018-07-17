FROM LAND TO SEA: Activewear brand Spyder, whose roots date back to 1978 as a skiwear brand, is moving to water sports with a swimwear collection. The line for men, women and kids were introduced to buyers this week at Miami Swim Week, and is slated to be available in spring 2019 in key sports specialty stores and department stores. The line features performance fabrications that allow the styles to dry faster than other options in the market, according to Authentic Brands Group, which acquired the brand in August 2013.

The men’s line had a soft launch this summer at select specialty doors. It includes key pieces for outdoor activities such as paddle boarding, surfing and wakeboarding. The line includes short-sleeve rash guards, and colorblocked swim trunks. Because the short is constructed from hydrophobic stretch fabrics, they also can be worn as a boardshort.

Since its founding, Spyder has branched out from just skiwear to include performance designs for sports ranging from cycling to baseball. The move to water sports is a natural extension for the brand. And last month, the brand presented a lifestyle collection for the first time during Milan Men’s Fashion Week. The lifestyle collection is called “Off-Shore,” as it was inspired by nautical themes.