Just like the elite athletes vying to compete, sports fans know it is never too early to anticipate the next Olympics.

Spyder is of a similar mind-set, having renewed and expanded its sponsorship deal with the U.S. ski team. Having served as the team’s official apparel partner since 1989, Spyder’s agreement will see it continue to design and create the exclusive men’s and women’s uniform for the U.S. alpine team. In addition, the brand will suit up the U.S. freestyle team and the U.S. free-ski team. The agreement extends to outerwear and base layers with nonexclusive rights for headwear, shells, pants, insulators, fleece, training gear, gloves and eyewear, which will be provided to athletes as part of the official uniform.

Skiing fans can see the exclusive Spyder-branded uniforms in action during more than 35 events in the U.S. annually and at the 100-plus international events that are part of the World Cup circuit. The aerodynamic Spyder uniforms were rolled out at the World Championships in February 2019. The U.S. skiers will continue to race down the mountains in upcoming competitions, leading up to and during the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

With upward of 100 hard-charging athletes, the U.S. ski team features standouts such as World Cup winner Steven Nyman, double-Olympic gold medalist and three-time World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin, junior Olympic gold medal winner River Radamus, the U.S. Freeski Team’s X Games gold medalist Maggie Voisin and the U.S. freestyle team’s World Championship winner Ashley Caldwell and World Championship silver medalist Jaelin Kauf. Over Memorial Day weekend, Shiffrin flew as a passenger with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds at speeds between 450 and 500 mph.

Through a paid partnership with Visa, she recently posted a “How I Champion My Worth” video on Instagram. Shiffrin said, “If more and more athletes accept less, then everybody has to…If you’re willing to do that work, you should not be willing to accept any less than you deserve,” she said.

Nick Adcock, chief executive officer of Spyder, global brand group U.S., said, “Performance and innovation is the foundation of everything we do at Spyder and the U.S. ski team allow us to continually elevate our product through their insights and feedback.”