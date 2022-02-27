‘Squid Game’ Star Hoyeon Stuns in Custom Louis Vuitton at the 2022 SAG Awards

Hoyeon has made her Screen Actors Guild Awards debut.

The South Korean model-actress dazzled in a custom look by Louis Vuitton on the red carpet. The dress was a black spaghetti strap silk dress hand-embroidered with crystals and silver beads.

She paired it with a pair of black open-toe heels and simple drop diamond earrings and ring, all of which are also by the French label.

Hoyeon kept her makeup light and simple, with her hair pulled back in a long braid fashioned with a bedazzled scarf to match her dress. She told E! that in creating her look, she wanted to weave in traditional Korean aspects, hence her custom hair piece.

The star received worldwide recognition for her role as Kang Sae-byeok in the hit Netflix show “Squid Game.” The South Korean drama series is reportedly the streaming service’s most-watched show, with more than 1.6 billion hours viewed. The show is also the first non-English series to be nominated for the Best Ensemble award.

Hoyeon at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Following the success of her “Squid Game,” which happened to be her first acting role, she was tapped to be Louis Vuitton’s global Maison Ambassador for fashion, watches and jewelry.

Before acting, Hoyeon was best known in South Korea for her career as a model, having placed second on the fourth season of “Korea’s Next Top Model” when she was 20. When she made her international modeling debut in 2016, she also walked for Opening Ceremony, Marc Jacobs, Fendi, Rag & Bone, Alberta Ferretti and Max Mara.

“It is an honor to start my acting career with Louis Vuitton, the brand I have modeled for. I look forward to all the moments with Louis Vuitton as a global ambassador,” Hoyeon said in a statement at the time.

Throughout her career, she has also walked for brands such as Schiaparelli, Chanel, Miu Miu, Emilio Pucci, Prabal Gurung and Lanvin.

Hoyeon is also the most-followed Korean actress on Instagram to date, with more than 23 million followers.

