Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon Jung?

HoYeon Jung is looking to be the next big Korean star.

Since the premiere of the wildly popular “Squid Game” TV show on Netflix, Jung, among the show’s other stars, has become increasingly popular on social media. She recently scored deals with Louis Vuitton and Adidas, becoming a global ambassador for the French fashion house and starring in the sportswear company’s latest campaign.

The South Korean drama series marks Jung’s first foray into acting. The 27-year-old Seoul native reportedly had around 400,000 followers on Instagram before the show, but now has more than 17 million followers and counting, making her the most followed Korean actress on Instagram to date.

Before starring in “Squid Game,” she was best known for her successful modeling career. She appeared on the fourth season of “Korea’s Next Top Model” when she was 20 years old, placing second overall. Jung made her international modeling debut in 2016, walking for Louis Vuitton and Opening Ceremony. That season, she also walked for other big name brands such as Marc Jacobs, Fendi, Rag & Bone, Alberta Ferretti and Max Mara.

Throughout her career, she has also walked for brands such as Schiaparelli, Chanel, Miu Miu, Emilio Pucci, Prabal Gurung and Lanvin. Jung has appeared in advertisements for Sephora, Chanel, Hermès and Louis Vuitton.

Jung is now Louis Vuitton’s new global Maison Ambassador for fashion, watches and jewelry. “It is an honor to start my acting career with Louis Vuitton, the brand I have modeled for. I look forward to all the moments with Louis Vuitton as a global ambassador,” she said in a statement.

Last month, Jung uploaded a picture of herself in her “Squid Game” costume next to Blackpink’s Jennie Kim who apparently visited her while they were filming, sending fans into an internet frenzy.

The model-actress graduated from Dongduk Women’s University in Seoul where she majored in modeling. Though modeling has been her career trek since she was young, fans can most likely expect to see Jung in more acting projects in the future, as she signed with Saram Entertainment as an actress in early 2020.

