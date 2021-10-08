×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: October 8, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

At Vision Expo West, Eyewear’s Biggest Players Bullish About the Road Ahead

Fashion

Ralph Rucci Discusses the Opportunities and Obstacles of 40 Years in Business

Business

Shanghai’s Largest Trade Show Eyes Expansion Beyond Fashion Week

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon Jung?

The model-turned-actress has skyrocketed to fame since her acting debut in the Korean drama series.

Model Hoyeon Jung walking on the
Model Hoyeon Jung walking on the runway Brandon Maxwell Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week. Sipa USA via AP

HoYeon Jung is looking to be the next big Korean star.

Since the premiere of the wildly popular “Squid Game” TV show on Netflix, Jung, among the show’s other stars, has become increasingly popular on social media. She recently scored deals with Louis Vuitton and Adidas, becoming a global ambassador for the French fashion house and starring in the sportswear company’s latest campaign.

The South Korean drama series marks Jung’s first foray into acting. The 27-year-old Seoul native reportedly had around 400,000 followers on Instagram before the show, but now has more than 17 million followers and counting, making her the most followed Korean actress on Instagram to date.

Before starring in “Squid Game,” she was best known for her successful modeling career. She appeared on the fourth season of “Korea’s Next Top Model” when she was 20 years old, placing second overall. Jung made her international modeling debut in 2016, walking for Louis Vuitton and Opening Ceremony. That season, she also walked for other big name brands such as Marc Jacobs, Fendi, Rag & Bone, Alberta Ferretti and Max Mara.

Related Galleries

Throughout her career, she has also walked for brands such as Schiaparelli, Chanel, Miu Miu, Emilio Pucci, Prabal Gurung and Lanvin. Jung has appeared in advertisements for Sephora, Chanel, Hermès and Louis Vuitton.

Jung is now Louis Vuitton’s new global Maison Ambassador for fashion, watches and jewelry. “It is an honor to start my acting career with Louis Vuitton, the brand I have modeled for. I look forward to all the moments with Louis Vuitton as a global ambassador,” she said in a statement.

Last month, Jung uploaded a picture of herself in her “Squid Game” costume next to Blackpink’s Jennie Kim who apparently visited her while they were filming, sending fans into an internet frenzy.

The model-actress graduated from Dongduk Women’s University in Seoul where she majored in modeling. Though modeling has been her career trek since she was young, fans can most likely expect to see Jung in more acting projects in the future, as she signed with Saram Entertainment as an actress in early 2020.

READ MORE HERE:

Louis Vuitton Taps ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon Jung as New Global Ambassador

‘Squid Game’ Is the Top-Trending Halloween Costume

Jaden Smith and Riley Keough Team Up for Louis Vuitton Ad Campaign

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad