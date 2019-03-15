Ssense has snagged the exclusive for the launch of the Marine Serre’s first men’s designs.

The 22-piece collection includes fleece jackets, dégradé tracksuits, bike shorts, T-shirts and accessories that are rich in Nineties nostalgia.

The collection retails from $95 for a whistle-festooned lariat to $2,270 for a floral-print blanket coat.

Ssense is a luxury retailer based in Montreal that has a strong following with men and women under the age of 34.

Serre, a Parisian-based designer, has been a winner of the LVMH Prize, and made her mark with crescent-moon print bodysuits and dresses made from upcycled silk scarves for women. Her clothes blend futuristic, athletic and couture references.