St. John will host a series of events for Emmy and Gracie Award-winning former CNN chief White House correspondent Jessica Yellin, whose novel, “Savage News,” (HarperCollins) will be released on April 9. The series, a three-part book tour, starts April 4 in Washington, D.C. and will continue in New York on April 11 and Los Angeles on April 24.

By hosting these events, St. John seeks to engage with a new audience, attract a younger consumer and maintain a focus on female empowerment via Yellin’s overarching theme: reporting while female.

The Washington, D.C. event will be cohosted by Autumn Vandehei, Elena Allbritton, Juleanna Glover, Kimball Stroud, Natasha Iwegbu-Bobo, Robyn Bash, Shari Yost Gold and Stephanie Cutter. The event is a cocktail party, alongside a St. John pop-up shop open April 4 and 5. The New York event is cohosted and moderated by author, producer and actress Ali Wentworth. She and Yellin will engage in a conversation about her book at the St. John store in midtown Manhattan. The L.A. event will also be moderated, and take place at the Beverly Hills boutique.