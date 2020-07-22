St. Roche, the L.A.-based, eco-minded label by Sue Stemp, is popping up at the Forum store in West Hollywood as part of the CFDA’s partnership with the tech-driven retail concept from b8ta.

Stemp’s collection of feminine ruffled tops, hand-printed and hand-embroidered dresses and puff-sleeve sweaters will be in-store for three months.

“I’m thrilled to have this opportunity. It’s great having a window on Melrose Avenue, and we have never had a retail store,” said the designer, a veteran of Daryl K, Tocca and Alexander McQueen, who launched St. Roche in 2014 with a focus on sustainable fabrics and handcraft, with production in India and Peru.

“A few years ago, we were part of a Fred Segal CFDA pop-up that went well, and had great feedback, and we were asked to participate in this 12-month program with CFDA members focusing on sustainability with a residence in Forum,” explained Stemp, who is just getting back to developing her next batch of clothing for shipment in the fall, after pausing production because of the pandemic.

“In a positive way, being a small independent business is helping us,” she said. “People are looking at what they are buying and how much. People are looking for things that will last, and are more special, with quality and handwork.”

In lieu of an in-store celebration, she’ll be doing a Instagram livestream with the Forum founders at 2:30 PDT on Thursday to inaugurate the pop-up.