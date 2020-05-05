Stacey Bendet has launched Creatively, a free networking platform to help people in creative industries connect and find job opportunities.

The platform isn’t limited to the fashion industry, appealing also to advertising, marketing, photography, photo, film and animation. Users can showcase work and organize their portfolios as a mosaic of moveable thumbnails — the aesthetic is similar to an Instagram feed — on individual profiles, and are able to credit project collaborators, in the spirit of IMDb’s database for the film industry. The platform is searchable, and the ability for brands to post job listings is forthcoming.

Brands included on the platform at launch include Alice + Olivia (naturally), James Perse, Les Filles, Drybar, and Neiman Marcus; academic institutions like Pratt, Parsons, and FIT; BFA; the CFDA; Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw; Will Smith’s Westbrook Media, and Trip Advisor.

Originally scheduled for a fall 2020 launch, the release was pushed forward to provide value at a time when many creatives have seen their opportunities diminish in the wake of COVID-19.

“In these uncertain days, I believe the imagination, skill and ambition of the creative community is more vital than ever,” said Bendet, who serves as creative director for Creatively alongside chief executive officer Greg Gittrich. “If you’re a creative or if you’ve ever built a creative team, you know the truth is other professional networking sites don’t properly serve the community and don’t allow us to discover talent or see their work easily. I’ve experienced this first hand at Alice + Olivia and truly hope that Creatively becomes my way of giving back to the larger creative community.”

