Stacey Bendet, Nicky Hilton Toast the Season at Saks Fifth Avenue With Bauble Stockings

Stacey Bendet, chief executive officer and creative director of Alice & Olivia, joined Nicky Hilton at L’Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue Tuesday morning to show off their new Christmas stockings for Bauble Stockings. The velvet-backed hand-stitched stockings are created in Haiti.

According to Kate Stewart, founder of Bauble Stockings, each Bauble Stocking is completely hand stitched in Haiti through the company’s partnership with Good Threads Needlepoint, a certified B-Corp, providing the women with full-time work that helps fund their children’s education and meals. Three years ago they had 82 stitchers, today there are 700.

The Bauble Stockings, which retail for $85 apiece, are sold in 300 stores across the country, including Saks Fifth Avenue and Alice + Olivia stores and their respective e-commerce sites. Each ornament-sized stocking has 4,000 stitches.

Among the patterns are ’s signature Stace Face, Hilton’s Luck Be a Lady, Cat’s Meow, Over the Rainbow, Haven Sent and Life Is Just a Bowl of Cherries. Alice + Olivia ’s signature Stace Face, Hilton’s Luck Be a Lady, Cat’s Meow, Over the Rainbow, Haven Sent and Life Is Just a Bowl of Cherries.

Alice + Olivia’s Holiday Gift Guide, which features the Bauble Stockings. SABINA MIKLOWITZ

Stewart said the guest artists give 10 percent to the charity of their choice and Stewart donates 5 percent to Atlanta Children’s Shelter. Last year, Stewart said she donated $25,000 to charity. “This year will be even bigger,” she said. Ten percent of Bendet’s proceeds benefit LifeWay Network, a movement against human trafficking, while Hilton is donating 10 percent of proceeds to Animal Haven.

Bauble Stockings are a family tradition, where the final gift of Christmas, or a clue to it, is found in one’s Bauble Stocking, said Stewart.

“I fell in love with the mission,” said Hilton. “I was doing this collection and I asked Stacey if she would carry them in her stores. She said, ‘Yes, and I would also like to design one,'” said Hilton.

“They are so cute and the funding is supporting all these women in Haiti,” said Bendet.

