ALL ABOARD: All in all, the end of summer is not a welcome sight, but Stacey Bendet will be doing what she can to extend the season on Sept. 11.

Through a partnership with Booking.com, the chief executive officer and creative director of Alice + Olivia will be giving fans a glimpse of a 74-foot fashion yacht docked at Chelsea Piers. Guests at her Alice + Olivia show will board the vessel, and select travelers will have a chance to book an overnight stay.

Guests en route to her “Passport Wonderland” spring collection will start their voyage at the south entrance of Chelsea Piers to embark on an interactive trip. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom yacht will be adorned with Alice + Olivia designs to accentuate the globetrotting theme. Upstairs at Pier 59 Studios, there will be vignettes meant to be reminiscent of Positano, Italy; Paris; Morocco, and the English countryside. Trying to bring the Booking.com site to life, the location will be set up with decor inspired by real destination properties that it offers. Throughout the space, there will be models wearing the label’s spring designs.

Consumers who are keen on taking a fashion journey will have to act fast. At 5 p.m. EST from Sept. 5 to 7, Booking.com will release a one-night stay aboard the Wonderland Fashion Yacht for Sept. 11, 12 and 13. Those who make the cut will not only spend a night in the Alice + Olivia reenvisioned retreat. The Sept. 11 guest will land two tickets to attend the Alice + Olivia presentation. And guests booked for Sept. 12 and 13 will get a shopping spree at the Alice + Olivia boutique. The kicker is the fee for the one-night stay on the Hudson River: $59.

The online listing refers to the air-conditioned yacht’s proximity to The Highline, the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Madison Square Garden, Macy’s and the Flatiron building, as well as the seven-mile drive to LaGuardia Airport. Potential guests are also advised, “Chelsea is a great choice for travelers interested in food, culture and walking.”

Launched in 1996 in Amsterdam, Booking.com now has 17,000 employees and is part of Booking Holdings Inc. The New York Fashion Week tie-in will no doubt help to be a traffic driver for the site, and Bendet’s company.

As is the case with many designers, Bendet said she is inspired by travel. The spring line is meant “to reflect the women of the world and the vibrant countries and cultures they represent; the prints, patterns and colors from each destination continue to inspire me” she said. “Through this partnership with Booking.com, I’m excited to merge the world of travel with fashion, to highlight the influence fashion has on travel and vice versa.”