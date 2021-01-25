Stacey Bendet and Julianne Hough are among those who will host digital wellness classes this week to mark the launch of Alice + Olivia’s new fitness accessories and coordinated apparel sets at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Bendet, chief executive officer and chief creative officer of Alice + Olivia and a dedicated practitioner of Ashtanga Vinyasa yoga, will take over the Saks Instagram Live account on “Wellness Wednesday,” alongside Hough, dancer and actress; Galen Hooks, a dancer and choreographer, and Katie Boren, a dancer with the American Ballet Theatre.

Bendet’s will lead an Ashtanga Vinyasa yoga class at 11 a.m. EST, Hooks will conduct a meditation movement dance class at 1 p.m. EST, Boren will lead a conditioning for dancers class at 3 p.m. EST, and Hough will lead a Kinrgy x Class at 4 p.m. EST.

The classes are viewable via Saks’ Instagram Live.

Alice + Olivia’s fitness accessories and apparel sets include the Gloria Yoga mat for $135, available in two floral color ways, as well as tanks, leggings, shorts, hoodies and knit staples, ranging from $115 for a scoop-neck crop top to $225 for floral joggers to $250 for a half-zip hoodie. Every set has a coordinating mask for $15.

As reported earlier this month, Alice & Olivia said it was launching printed yoga leggings and mats at Saks Fifth Avenue this month.

