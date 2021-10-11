×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 11, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Lanvin Group Is Born – With New Investors

Fashion

CFDA, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue Give Boost to Emerging Designers

Business

Coach’s Top Team on Chemistry and Growth Opportunities

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First Sneaker Collab

The two styles feature dual branding and marks as the sneaker and streetwear marketplace's first sneaker launch.

Stadium Goods x Bape sneakers
Stadium Goods x Bape Bapesta and Sk8 Sta sneakers. Woo Jin Hwang

Stadium Goods has teamed with Bape to launch its first sneaker.

The New York City-based sneaker and streetwear marketplace has been established as a purveyor of sneakers for over five years, but this marks the first release of its own design.

The two new styles, retailing for $315 online at Stadium Goods, feature dual branding on Bape’s low-top Bapesta style and new “Sk8 Sta” sneakers, both in neutral gray tones. The style retains its star logo on the side, as well as the number 93 on the ankle, a nod to Bape’s birth year.

“Bape is an iconic, legendary brand that instantly rings bells,” said Greig Bennett, Stadium Goods’ vice president of brand creative and head designer. “Stadium Goods started from a love of sneakers and came up in sneaker culture, so partnering with Bape was a natural fit. We’ll absolutely have more collabs in the future.”

Bennett said this launch is a precursor to other projects it plans to offer in 2022, adding that this “has been a huge year for us with the debut of the Stadium line and the continuing momentum of our overall apparel offering,” he said. “This Bape collaboration is a preview of what’s to come in 2022.”

Stadium Goods launched its Stadium apparel line in March. The marketplace dabbled in apparel in late 2019, offering select pieces from the line at Fred Segal. Since its launch, the line dropped an Eco Sweats Collection of apparel made in Los Angeles of Ecocycle materials and yarn from Spain’s Bella Lloréns mill and a limited-edition collection with Los Angeles artist Erin D. Garcia.

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad