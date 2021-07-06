Tristan Detwiler — the Southern Californian designer behind buzzy, sustainable label Stan — has unveiled his first shop, a pop-up open until the end of August at Platform, the trendy outdoor shopping and dining destination in Culver City, Calif.

“It’s all been virtual for the past year,” Detwiler said of developing the brand, which began attracting attention for its repurposed, quilted designs amid COVID-19.

“I thought that this opportunity would be awesome solely for the reason that I could literally set up everything inherent in my brand here, so someone can walk in and see me working and see everything that embodies Stan, pretty much,” he explained of the “half workshop, half showroom.” He’s there daily welcoming guests, while using the retail space as a studio. Prices range from around $60 for a vintage quilt pouch or T-shirt to $2,395 for a long coat.

Platform creators Joseph Miller and David Fishbein (of real estate company Runyon Group) offered Detwiler the temporary shop. The duo have been carrying items from his line at The Optimist Beach Club, the “sporty cousin” to their main men’s store, The Optimist (also inside Platform).

After graduating from the University of Southern California in 2019, where he studied art and design, Detwiler — a model and avid surfer — was living in Los Angeles until the pandemic hit. He then relocated to his hometown of San Diego, working out of his childhood home.

“I took over my mom’s garage and pretty much based it out of there for a year, where I was building this,” he said.

Creating “wearable art” is his aim, first and foremost, continued Detwiler. To him, it’s the most significant way of showcasing the history and story behind an upcycled material “rather than just making art and putting it in a gallery space.”

His one-off pieces are inspired by the surf culture of Southern California, and he’s often sourcing textiles found while road tripping “up and down the coast,” he added. “It’s turned into finding and making these connections with people and becoming kind of part of their lives. I’ve joined quilting groups.”

His fall 2021 collection is influenced by the Bumann Quilters in California, of which he’s a member.

“I just want to keep the integrity of what I’ve created so far, of being sustainable and finding what already exists, uplifting what exists,” he said of growing the brand. “I’m working on finding a scalable way to continue to do that. I’m not trying to, you know, just make a huge brand and forsake what I believe in.”

The pop-up, open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., is located in suite 103 at 8850 Washington Blvd. in Culver City, Calif.