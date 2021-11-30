×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 30, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Virgil Abloh’s Legacy Honored at Fashion Awards in London

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Alessandro Michele on Change, Experiments and Taking Risks

Fashion

Tommy on the Metaverse, and Why He’s Still Fixated on Buttons, Linings

All the Standout Fashion Moments From the 2021 Gotham Awards

From Dakota Johnson to Lee Jung-jae, it seems everyone dressed to impress for the ceremony.

Gallery Icon View ALL 14 Photos

The 2021 Gotham Awards witnessed some fashion-forward red carpet style from some of the biggest celebrities.

On Monday, the 31st edition of the awards ceremony saw the likes of Dakota Johnson, Kristen Stewart, Tessa Thompson, Jeremy O. Harris and some of the cast from hit Korean TV show “Squid Game” attend the event held in New York City.

Instead of her usual Gucci ensemble, Johnson, whose film “The Lost Daughter” received the most awards, opted for a simple, sleek halter dress with a golden neck chain by Schiaparelli from the label’s spring 2022 collection. Stewart, typically seen in Chanel, for whom she is an ambassador, chose a hot pink strapless velour dress by August Getty Atelier, finishing her look with her hair in a messy updo.

Thompson wore a strapless baby blue dress with a ruffled skirt and black latex gloves, both from Bach Mai’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Harris wore a brown twill suit with ostrich feather cuffs over a striped blue button-down shirt and a bamboo handle bag by Gucci.

Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung of “Squid Game” also attended, with the former opting for a grey suit with a blue plaid tie and the latter wearing a dress by Louis Vuitton, for which she is a global ambassador.

Other big stars who attended the event include Ethan Hawke, Ruth Negga, Thandiwe Newton, Forest Whitaker, Rooney Mara, Dan Levy, Peter Dinklage and Maggie Gyllenhaal, who directed “The Lost Director” and received the Breakthrough Director award for the film.

Click through the gallery above to see some of the standout celebrity fashion moments on the red carpet of the 2021 Gotham Awards.

READ MORE HERE:

Dakota Johnson Dazzles in Gucci at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala

Kristen Stewart Dazzles in Chanel at L.A. Premiere of ‘Spencer’

Louis Vuitton Taps ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon Jung as New Global Ambassador

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

2021 Gotham Awards Red Carpet: Dakota

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad