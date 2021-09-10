The Standout Fashion Moments in Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Star-Crossed’ Film

Kacey Musgraves has returned to the scene with her fifth album called “Star-Crossed,” featuring songs of heartbreak and striking fashion moments in the accompanying film directed by Bardia Zeinali.

The film, also of the same name, was released on Friday, along with the highly anticipated album. The 50-minute clip is a fantasy retelling of her relationship with ex-husband Ruston Kelly, whom she divorced in September 2020, exploring the emotions she felt before, during and after.

Musgraves and Kelly began dating in mid-2016, then were engaged by December of that year. In October 2017, the two wed in Tennessee. Last July, the couple filed for divorced, saying “it just simply didn’t work out” in a joint statement.

It’s no secret that one of the overarching themes of the album and film is her relationship with Kelly.

The film’s absence of a husband or male protagonist, with Musgraves dressed up in characters with any marital connection, such as a bride without a groom and a woman that closely resembles a Stepford wife.

Despite its emotional lyrics and depiction of heartbreak, the short film boasts plenty of colors and stylish outfits, with some as an ode to the late ‘90s and early Aughts. The film also features cameos from the likes Eugene Levy of “Schitt’s Creek,” Victoria Pedretti of “You” and Symone from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Kacey Musgraves in “Star-Crossed: The Film” on Paramount+. UMG Nashville, Sandbox Entertain

The first scene, featuring the song “Star-Crossed,” sees Musgraves in a costume wedding dress with puffed sleeves, a veil and jewels on her eyebrows as she dances with other women in colorful outfits. At the end of the song, Musgraves walks toward the chapel featured in Quentin Tarantino’s hit 2003 film “Kill Bill.”

The next song, “Simple Times,” shows Musgraves in a light blue turtleneck cropped sweater paired with a metallic blue skirt, baby blue socks and blue loafer heels, in the company of Pedretti, Symone and Princess Nokia. The guest stars also don similar outfits, but in different colors such as baby pink, lavender and hot pink.

The group shot of the four walking in the mall is especially reminiscent of Gianni Versace’s fall campaign shot by Richard Avedon from 1994, featuring supermodels Nadja Auermann, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, Stephanie Seymour, Christy Turlington and Bridget Hall.

The four women are then seen changing into matching ivory tweed Chanel two-piece suits as they wear masks and carry medieval weapons to rob a budget bridal store.

Victoria Pedretti, Symone, Kacey Musgraves and Princess Nokia in “Star-Crossed.” Kacey Musgraves/YouTube

“Good Wife” sees Musgraves dress in a dainty, yellow floral midi dress and wearing Prada’s signature white headband, joining other women who are expressionless as they go about their daily routine robotically like the women depicted in the film “The Stepford Wives” starring Nicole Kidman.

Later in the movie, Musgraves gets into a car accident, where her body is literally found in pieces. The ambulance arrives and the EMTs pick up all of her body parts and place them on a gurney before they arrive at the hospital and present her to the surgeon, played by Eugene Levy.

Kacey Musgraves in “Star-Crossed: The Film” on Paramount+. UMG Nashville, Sandbox Entertain

Levy and the nurses work together to revive her by fixing her broken heart, which was portrayed earlier in the scene through an X-ray. When she is put back together, she wears a metal bustier and silk maxiskirt as she is greeted by a black horse at the Los Angeles River.

The last song, “Gracias a la Vida,” is the final one in Musgraves’ album, and means “thanks to life” translated from Spanish. The song was originally written and performed by Violeta Parra, a Chilean singer who was part of the movement and genre called the Nueva Canción Chilena. As she sings her rendition, Musgraves wears a red, flowing, tulle gown complete with her jet black hair down, completing the look with red lipstick.

Kacey Musgraves in “Star-Crossed: The Film” on Paramount+. UMG Nashville, Sandbox Entertain

“Star-Crossed” is now available on audio streaming platforms and to watch on Paramount+.

