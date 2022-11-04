The Standout Looks From the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022

The amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday set the scene for many striking fashion moments.

Here, WWD looks at some of the standout arrivals on the red carpet, where guests of the 12th annual gala helped raise money for HIV/AIDS research programs.

Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler attends 2022 amfAR Gala Los Angeles on Nov. 3. Getty Images

Handler, who serves as one of the chairs of the gala, arrived at the awards wearing a strapless off-the-shoulder gown by Monique Lhuillier. The gown featured multicolored floral detailing from head to toe.

Christine Chiu

Christine Chiu attends amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 on Nov. 3. Getty Images

Chiu, a longtime supporter of amfAR, wore an ensemble styled by Seyit Ares. The “Bling Empire” reality star and entrepreneur wore a blue gown adorned with cutout buckle straps along the side, a deep V-neckline and a side slit.

Tinashe

Tinashe attends amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 on Nov. 3. Getty Images

Tinashe, who was one of the performers at the gala, channeled her inner princess for the event. The singer-songwriter wore a tulle ballgown by Nicole + Alicia, which included pink ombré rings along the skirt and a pink corset-style top.

Madison Beer

Madison Beer attends amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 on Nov. 3. Getty Images

Beer, who also performed at the gala, wore a full sequined halter gown. The dress, which was backless, included a plunging neckline and a fitted skirt. She coordinated with Schutz platform heels.

Tyga

Tyga attends amfAR Gala Los Angeles on Nov. 3. Getty Images

For the occasion, Tyga wore a black suit with an oversized long trench coat. He coordinated with a pair of square-toed black leather platform dress shoes, a black tie and a black belt with a silver logo by Vivienne Westwood.

Kimora Lee Simmons

Kimora Lee Simmons attends amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 on Nov. 3. Getty Images

Simmons wore an off-the-shoulder black gown by MaisonMet. It included a mesh geometric design on one cup of the dress and a shiny black skirt with a high slit. Her daughter Ming Lee Simmons also attended the event.

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland attends 2022 amfAR Gala Los Angeles on Nov. 3. Getty Images

Kelly Rowland attended the gala in a black strapless gown by Christian Siriano that included a black sheer overlay. Rowland, who received the amfAR Award of Courage, adorned her look with a diamond necklace and earrings. Her husband Tim Weatherspoon and son Titan Jewell Weatherspoon accompanied her to the gala.

Hayden Panettiere

Hayden Panettiere attends 2022 amfAR Gala Los Angeles on Nov. 3. Getty Images

Panettiere arrived at the gala with a vibrant red look. The actress wore a crimson red Saint Laurent blazer dress with dramatic shoulder padding and a sparkly clutch.