Stanley Korshak Opens Cesare Attolini Shop

Cesare Attolini, the luxury Neapolitan men’s clothing and sportswear manufacturer with a history that dates back nearly a century, has opened an in-store shop at the Stanley Korshak specialty store in Dallas.

The shop officially debuted with a cocktail reception on Thursday night hosted by Massimiliano Attolini, president and chief executive officer of the brand, and Crawford Brock, owner of the store. To further celebrate the opening, Cesare Attolini will also host a trunk show Friday and Saturday, according to Enrico Libani, CEO of Cesare Attolini USA.

The retailer has carried the brand since 2019 and it “really captures everything we represent at Stanley Korshak: timeless luxury and the highest standard of quality,” a Korshak spokesperson said. The shop is a little over 300 square feet and joins other in-store men’s shops including Kiton, Brioni, Cucinelli, Isaia, Santoni and others.

Libani said that although it took Cesare Attolini 20 years to gain traction in North America, the brand has now established a foothold. In addition to the shop at Korshak, it has had an in-shop boutique at Bergdorf Goodman’s men’s store in New York for the past six years as well as a 2,400-square-foot boutique it opened at 798 Madison Avenue in 2012. It also has a store at the Bal Harbour Shops in Florida.

A look from Cesare Attolini. Stefano Pasini

“Cesare Attolini and Stanley Korshak have established a successful relationship over many seasons, and the opening of the in-store boutique will consolidate and further grow the business by offering a wider selection of products and exceptional customer service,” Libani said.

He said that the Bal Harbour store outperformed the others in the States during the pandemic when the New York store had to be closed and continues to do well, Libani noted. But New York is now picking up and he’s hoping to reach pre-COVID-19 levels in 2022.

Beyond that, Libani said the brand also hopes to expand its fooprint to the West Coast in the near future and open a store in that part of the U.S. “We took the Eastern seaport first,” he said, but that would be our next step.”