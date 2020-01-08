Bloomingdale’s is looking to the stars for inspiration for the latest iteration of its Carousel pop-up concept.

The department store has tapped the popular astrologer Susan Miller to serve as its guest curator for the shop, which is being called the Astrology Zone. Miller chose some 120 of her favorite products in fashion, beauty and home that were inspired by the four zodiac elements: air, earth, fire and water.

“Everyone loves astrology’s ability to predict future trends. We wanted the shop to go a step further by showing shoppers how to find the perfect item for themselves, or as a gift for others, by knowing their sign or element (fire, air, earth, or water). I love this idea, for it will heighten the fun of shopping,” Miller said.

For the fire signs, Miller chose ready-to-wear and intimates from Naked Wardrobe, Free & Easy, AllSaints and Hanky Panky as well as Tom Ford’s new scent, Jasmine Rouge. Earth signs can pick up some calming stones and beauty patches or workout gear from Phat Buddha. Air signs are best suited by a Longchamp tote, Sequin necklace or private-label men’s socks, while water signs can select from an A.P.C. striped sweater, a Double Trouble Gang sweatshirt or a Flora Nikrooz sleep set.

Other brands featured include Eberjey pajamas, Maison Labiche or John Varvatos Star T-shirts and a suede jacket from PS Paul Smith.

The Carousel @Bloomingdales: Astrology Zone opens Thursday and will remain in five locations — 59th Street, SoHo, Century City, San Francisco and the Shops at Riverside — through March 1. The merchandise will also be carried online.