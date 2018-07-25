MILAN’S CUP OF JOE: Mark your calendars: Starbucks is about to make its debut in Italy, the country whose world-celebrated coffee culture in the Seventies inspired the American chain’s founder Howard Schultz.

On Sept. 6, the Seattle-based company will host an event in Milan to celebrate the opening of the first Italian Starbucks Reserve Roastery.

Occupying a 25,833-square-foot space inside a historic building that formerly housed the city’s central post office, which overlooks Piazza Cordusio near the Bourse and the Duomo cathedral, Starbucks Reserve Roastery will feature the new store concept inaugurated in Shanghai.

This includes a collaboration with Milan-based bakery group Princi, which in partnership with the American coffee maker opened its first international store in Seattle last year. The world’s biggest Starbucks Reserve Roastery will open in Chicago next year.

According to Starbucks, the opening of the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Milan will kick off a strategy aimed at bringing the coffee chain to the streets of the most important Italian cities.